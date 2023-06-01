D2A2 to extend bus service hours for the summer

Beginning Friday the bus service D2A2 will offer late-night rides for the summertime.

D2A2 is a bus service that provides riders a connection between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The service first started in early 2020, but paused because of the coronavirus. Services resumed in late 2021.

Earlier this year, the company sent out a rider survey.

Ben Stupka is the program manager for the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan. He says that the most popular request was for late-night services.

“When we completed that survey and identified that as a, you know, something that the riders really wanted, we looked back at what we could provide and added the service.”

The new service hours go into operation today. They will run until the beginning of September.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

