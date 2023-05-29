Ypsilanti Community Schools to host forum to address district's transportation problems

Students and families in Ypsilanti Community Schools have dealt with a host of transportation issues this school year. To address those problems, a special meeting will take place Tuesday to find solutions for next year.

Staffing shortages have created challenges with getting students to and from school in the district. Routes are sometimes canceled, and a lack of consistent communication about these cancellations only makes things more difficult for parents.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather feedback from parents to fix those problems for next year.

Dr. Alena Zachary-Ross is the superintendent for YCS. She wants to create a transportation model that works for everyone.

“It obviously impacts attendance. It impacts our academics. It impacts parents from getting to work. And that is not what we want. We want to have safe, timely, effectively and efficient transportation services.”

The meeting is at 1885 Packard Road on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The event will also be live streamed on YouTube.

