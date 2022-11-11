Ypsilanti Community Schools first Michigan school district to win global award

Ypsilanti Community Schools has been recognized as a “System of Distinction”—an award that only 39 school districts in the world received.

The YCS is the first school district in the state of Michigan to receive this honor from Cognia Global Network, the school’s accreditation provider.

According to Cognia, they earned it because they “effectively implement high-quality instruction, show consistent organizational effectiveness, and maintain a commitment to continuous improvement.”

Alena Zachery-Ross, the YCS Superintendent, says the district was judged based on a lengthy accreditation review of every aspect of the education and services they provide to students.

“It’s a collective award, so everybody contributes to it from the cooks to the bus drivers to the board to community members, and so, that was the nice part about being recognized, that all of us contributed to this award. And so, I’m just so proud of it.”

Zachary-Ross hopes this award will be a huge step toward improving the district’s reputation alongside the other exceptional schools in the area.

