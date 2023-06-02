Greenhouse gas conversion facility to be built in Salem Township

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, has approved a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions at a local landfill.

The Arbor Hills Landfill in Salem Township is moving forward with an effort to build a gas conversion plant on the site. The new facility would capture gases generated by decaying trash stored at the landfill and convert it into pipeline quality natural gas.

Scott Miller is EGLE’s District Supervisor for Air Quality. He says the new plant will help capture more pollutants in air, such as sulfur dioxide.

“So, less likely for fugitive gas emissions to escape and cause odors to the downwind community.”





Some of the collected gas will also be burned to power an on-site turbine system.

