Michigan utilities increase electricity rates for summer

DTE and Consumers Energy have increased their energy rates for the summer. This year, DTE joined Consumers in implementing a “time of day” rate structure for its customers.

Michiganders will pay more for electricity usage during peak hours. For DTE customers, that is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays. Consumers Energy, which already made the change in 2021, has their peak hours between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This change was brought about by the Michigan Public Service Commission that called for all utilities in the state to transfer their electric service for residential customers to this system.

Kate Mitchell, a spokesperson with DTE, says the goal is to reduce peak demand, which taxes the system in the summer.

“Nobody has to make any of these changes, but if they want to take advantage of this new, low off-peak rate that we are offering our customers, just shifting that major appliance use can really make a big impact.”

According to Mitchell, customers can reduce their bill by running the dishwasher or doing laundry during off-peak hours.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org