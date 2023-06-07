Virus with COVID-like symptoms seen in Washtenaw County

A virus with COVID-like symptoms is being noticed by a Washtenaw County hospital.

Human metapneumovirus is a virus that can cause upper and lower respiratory infections. Some symptoms are cough, fever, and nasal congestion, and it can lead to shortness of breath or pneumonia.

The Michigan Medicine clinical microbiology laboratory has seen an overall increase in cases. The numbers peaked earlier this year but have started to decrease.

Laraine Washer is a clinical professor of infectious diseases and the medical director of infection prevention at University of Michigan Health. She says the increase could be a result of increased testing.

"There was definite need to understand whether a respiratory virus infection was due to COVID or not due to COVID."

Those who do contract the virus are advised to isolate and rest, and to seek medical help if needed.

