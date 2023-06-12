Ann Arbor's guaranteed income pilot program asking interested residents to sign up for updates

The research group behind the Guaranteed Income pilot program in Ann Arbor is beginning the process of searching for participants. The first step is to open a portal where people who are interested can sign up to receive updates.

The pilot program would call for 100 Ann Arbor residents to receive $530 per month for 24 months. The program aims to reduce poverty by creating a financial safety net.

Kristin Seefeldt is the associate director of Poverty Solutions, the University of Michigan research organization in charge of the program. She says wants to hear from a wide variety of voices—everyone from low to moderate income people eligible for the program to social services experts.

“We want to do a couple of community forums because we want even things like our eligibility criteria to be informed by people who are working on the front lines.”

A lot of outreach is planned for the fall, with the goal of sending out the first payments this December or January of 2024.

You can find a link to sign up for updates for the program here.

