Jewish Family Services to launch kitchen, expanded food pantry to assist with refugee resettlement

The efforts to help refugees resettle in Washtenaw County will be receiving a boost in the coming weeks. Jewish Family Services, or JFS, will be opening a new food pantry with a commercial grade kitchen to help feed those in need.

The Shalom Commercial Kitchen and Specialty Food Pantry will be located at the JFS flagship location. That’s at 2245 South State Street, across from the U-M Varsity Tennis Center. There, you will find a kosher-style prep kitchen and an expanded food pantry.

Melissa Goodson is the chief development officer for JFS. She says the new market-style facility allows the pantry to expand and bring a lot of dignity to those who are seeking help.

“Unlike before where the pantry was kind of a grab-and-go or we were sending things out via delivery, this will be a place where people to come in and kind of do their shopping, if you would. And also, then for us to be able to provide much more sustenance for the community members in a way that they can use it.”

JFS is waiting to be licensed by the county and the hope is to have the kitchen up and running in the next few weeks.

