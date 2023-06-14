Chelsea has timeline for search for new city manager

The City of Chelsea is still without a city manager. Roy Atkinson resigned on April 21st citing “burnout”. And now, the city is working with a timeline to find a replacement.

Chelsea Mayor Jane Pacheco and city council have a plan in place. The application window closes on June 23rd, and so far, she says, there have been “several” good candidates who have applied.

Once the candidates have been narrowed down, the first public interviews will take place on July 17th.

The city’s community development director, Elke Doom, has filled in as the interim city manager. Mayor Pacheco says her team hasn’t missed a beat.

“We are pleased [that] the momentum has been maintained in terms of our projects. Our department heads have stepped up and are servicing the community and all of the needs and our aspirations.”

One of the major projects that are in the works in Chelsea right now is with the Main Street Park Alliance. That group has a brownfield clean-up in the works and plans to build a massive downtown community park.

