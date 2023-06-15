Michigan's new deer hunting rules relax many regulations

The deer hunting season doesn’t get underway until the fall in Michigan. But the state Department of Natural Resources has already mapped out the new rules for the upcoming deer-hunting season.

The updated list of regulations released by the state Department of Natural Resources eliminates the baiting and feeding ban in the U.P. because there’s been no detection of chronic wasting disease detected in 4-5 years. But those bans remain in the Lower Peninsula.

Michigan’s DNR Deer Management Specialist, Chad Stewart, says they’ve also relaxed some tagging requirements and relaxed restrictions on the numbers of deer to be bagged by youth and hunters with disabilities in an effort to simplify regulations for hunters.

“Trying to make it a little easier and less of an obstacle, especially for new hunters as they’re getting into things to try and make sure regulations are easily understood.”

Stuart says they expect over 500,000 deer hunters this fall. That’s about half of what it was in peak years in the state.

