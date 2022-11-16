Michigan deer hunting thins the herd, feeds the hungry

Tuesday was the start of firearm season for deer hunters across Michigan. But for those who have unwanted deer meat, there’s an easy way to give it to people in need.

Chad Stewart is the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ deer, elk and moose management specialist. Stewart, like many of the 600,000 or so hunters hitting the woods this season, his immediate family isn’t a big fan of deer meat.

Stewart says organizations, like Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger, will take that extra venison and donate it to local food banks.

“Sometimes, people fill their freezer very quickly and wanna keep out hunting or maybe they don’t have a desired taste for deer, but they like to go out and do it [hunt], and just want to make sure that the deer is getting put to good use.”

Hunters just need to find a nearby affiliated processor by going to the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org