Bicycle donation ordinance at top of this week's Ann Arbor City Council agenda

A new way of dealing with abandoned bicycles will be among the issues discussed at tomorrow’s Ann Arbor City Council meeting.

City council is considering a plan to redistribute the unclaimed bicycles it collects to community members.

Mayor Christopher Taylor says in the past they have put them up for auction and utilized the proceeds internally.

“But I think it’s better, and certainly the direction of council, that we make sure these bicycles go to lower-income members of our community.”



Mayor Taylor says council will also vote on finalizing a ban on pet stores in city, as well as a new housing development on South Forest Avenue.

