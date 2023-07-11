U-M Dining Services holds job fair

The University of Michigan is seeking additional people to work in its Dining Services department. It’s hosting a two-day, in-person job fair this week at the South Quad Dining Hall on East Madison Street.

U-M’s Assistant Director of Residential Dining, Martin Folk, says they’ve got around 30 positions they are trying to fill.

“It’s just about come in and talk to us about what kind of food service you have and what kind of food service experience you’re looking to gain. And then, we’ll work with people in terms of trying to set them up in the right area and right spaces.”

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday.

