Eastern Michigan University football player gives scholarship to teammate

EMU offensive lineman Brian Dooley has gifted walk-on offensive lineman Zack Conti his last year’s worth of scholarship.

This was revealed at a team meeting.

The team’s head coach Chris Creighton shared that Conti had been struggling paying for his education. Creighton had also tried to get a scholarship for Conti, but only 85 are provided, which are all being used.

“And no matter how many times or how many years I go to the NCAA and say ‘Yeah, but man, I’m just telling you, we need 86. We need 86. Is there any way, you know, that we can have an exception from this deal?’ The answer is ‘No.’”

He lastly reflected on how Dooley met with him to express his willingness to give the scholarship.

Dooley then handed Conti a letter to make the transfer official.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

