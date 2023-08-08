© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

15% voter turnout expected in Milan and Northfield Township

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published August 8, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT
Ballot Box
Shutterstock
/
shutterstock.com

Washtenaw County election officials are predicting a "modest" level of voter turnout today.

Northfield Township and the City of Milan are the only communities with issues or candidates on the ballot.

The county’s Director of Elections, Ed Golembiewski, says there are multiple reasons they expect only around 15% of eligible voters will cast a ballot this election.

“This is a special election. It’s occurring obviously during the summer in an odd year when folks are not typically paying attention.”

Golembiewski says, despite the expected numbers, turnout will still likely be comparatively higher than in previous years, because recent changes to state law have helped expand voting access.

