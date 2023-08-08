Six candidates for Milan City Council advance to November election

Six candidates seeking to earn a spot on the Milan City Council advanced to the general election after Tuesday's primary.

Out of the eight candidates, the top six vote getters will now compete for the three vacancies on city council in November. The lone incumbent, Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Kerkes, who is running for a third term, received the most support at 22.9% (according to unofficial results).

The remaining five to advance have never been elected to public office. They are (in order of support):

* David Snyder (20.7%), a retired teacher and a Creative Washtenaw board member

* Matthew Tomecek, (14.6%) an electrical designer and member of the Milan Zoning Board of Appeals

* Matthew Stafford (13.5%), a Navy veteran and mechanical designer that also serves on the Milan Zoning Board of Appeals

* Cliff Franklin (8.2%), a CPA who is the treasurer for the Milan Area Chamber of Commerce.

* Laura Russeau (8.2%), a self-described community activist who organized the last two Milan Pride Parades

This was the first time the city had held a primary for public office since 2003. The three winners in November’s general election will serve four-year terms.

