Despite just two elections, voter turnout in Washtenaw County "fairly good" on Tuesday

Just under 20% of eligible voters in Washtenaw County cast ballots on election day Tuesday. This is more than what was expected by election officials.

With only four precincts to count, it was a relatively early night for election officials. There were only two elections in Washtenaw County. The city of Milan held a primary and narrowed down the number of city council candidates from eight to six. While Northfield Township approved a millage increase to fund the police department.

Ed Golembiewski is the Washtenaw County elections director. He was pleased to see the turnout exceed his expectations.

And that was driven by higher in-person turnout than we had originally forecast. Approximately 800 voters or so came out to vote today in person, which is, for a special election in the middle of the summer, a fairly good turnout

According to Golembiewski, about 70% of the votes cast were by absentee ballot.

The canvass for the election will not begin until Thursday, and it will not be certified until next Tuesday to give time for military and overseas votes to arrive.

