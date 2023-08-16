© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Four candidates for Ann Arbor police chief complete interview process

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT
Ann Arbor City Hall
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Ann Arbor City Hall

The candidates to be the next police chief for the City of Ann Arbor were interviewed Tuesday.

The four candidates were given 50 minutes each to answer a series of questions from Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and other city council members. All four finalists hail from outside the region.

  • Nathaniel Clark is a chief in Forest Park, Georgia.
  • Marcus Dudley is in charge of the police department in Abilene, Texas.
  • Christopher Hassig is a commander in Houston, Texas.
  • And Latesha Watson is in charge of the public safety accountability department in Sacramento, California.

After the interviews, Mayor Taylor was impressed with the choices.

“You know, I’m excited that there’s a wide-range of interest in the City of Ann Arbor. Moving forward, I am eager to hear the administrator’s conclusion as to all the points of input and then see what the next steps are.”

The next steps are for the city administrator to decide on a candidate and conduct a background check. Then, the person selected to be chief will be presented to city council for ratification.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Police DepartmentChristopher TaylorLaw enforcement serviceslaw enforcement
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content