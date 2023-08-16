Four candidates for Ann Arbor police chief complete interview process

The candidates to be the next police chief for the City of Ann Arbor were interviewed Tuesday.

The four candidates were given 50 minutes each to answer a series of questions from Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor and other city council members. All four finalists hail from outside the region.



Nathaniel Clark is a chief in Forest Park, Georgia.

Marcus Dudley is in charge of the police department in Abilene, Texas.

Christopher Hassig is a commander in Houston, Texas.

And Latesha Watson is in charge of the public safety accountability department in Sacramento, California.

After the interviews, Mayor Taylor was impressed with the choices.

“You know, I’m excited that there’s a wide-range of interest in the City of Ann Arbor. Moving forward, I am eager to hear the administrator’s conclusion as to all the points of input and then see what the next steps are.”

The next steps are for the city administrator to decide on a candidate and conduct a background check. Then, the person selected to be chief will be presented to city council for ratification.

