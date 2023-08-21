Ann Arbor bike crashes lead to signage

The city of Ann Arbor is adding additional signage to a downtown intersection following two crashes involving someone on a bicycle.

The incidents occurred at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Catherine Street. The most recent crash took place on July 19 when a driver was turning left onto Catherine Street and struck a cyclist. The cyclist was using Catherine Street’s two-way cycle track. The other crash took place last November at the same intersection.

According to a memo released by the city, signage that reads “Vehicles Yield to Bikes and Ped[estrians]” will be installed there.

The goal is to make drivers aware that people walking and biking have the right of way. So far, these have been the only two crashes involving bicycles since the bikeway opened last fall.

The city plans to continue to monitor cycling trends and respond to any safety issues that may arise.

