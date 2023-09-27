© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Report shows racial inequities in Washtenaw County's criminal justice system, but offers solutions

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published September 27, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT
Washtenaw County Courthouse
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Courthouse

Washtenaw County’s criminal legal system is full of racial disparities. That’s according to a report by the Washtenaw Equity Partnership. The report also has suggestions on how to fix it.

Among the many findings in the report, Black people, who make up just 12% of the county’s population, are almost 54% of those with charges. Black defendants were also found guilty at much higher rates than white individuals.

The report also made 65 recommendations to help address inequities within the criminal justice system, but to also prevent them from entering the system in the first place. This includes more resources for affordable housing, decriminalizing drugs for personal use and investing in social services.

Eli Savit is the county’s prosecuting attorney. His office participated in the survey.

“I view the report and its recommendations, which are very thorough, as a starting point for hopefully future action to make our justice system fairer and more equitable for everyone.”

The report also shows a high percentage of people involved in the criminal justice system were abused when they were younger. Savit says the priority needs to be addressing the root causes of these crimes.

“We’ve got a lot of traumatized children that ultimately end up acting out and coming into the juvenile system later on. The best thing we can do, I think, is to provide resources, to provide services, to address that trauma early on because then we won’t see them in the system to begin with.”

A bridge team has been created to determine the best course of action to address some of the report’s recommendations.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Prosecutoreli savitracial equityracial justicecriminal justice
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content
  • Washtenaw County Sheriff
    Washtenaw United
    Washtenaw United: 'WeLIVE' program reducing retaliatory violence in Washtenaw County
    David Fair
    Violence is far too pervasive around the country and right here in Washtenaw County. There are efforts to address these matters educationally, legislatively and through the criminal justice system. There is a program in Washtenaw County that is taking its anti-violence message straight to the streets called WeLIVE, which has a particular focus on preventing retaliatory violence. And the program is proving to be one successful. WEMU's David Fair was joined by community outreach specialist Roger Roper and Derrick Jackson from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office to find out more on efforts to prevent retaliatory violence.
  • Washtenaw County Proseuctor Eli Savit
    WEMU News
    Washtenaw County Prosecutor prepares for 'red flag' law changes
    Cathy Shafran
    The new Extreme Risk Protection Orders just passed into law in Michigan will mean changes for the law enforcement community in how they can confiscate guns from gun owners considered a threat. Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit is one person now contemplating those changes. He discusses his thoughts with WEMU's Cathy Shafran.
  • Judge's Gavel
    WEMU News
    New expungement law to benefit many Washtenaw County residents
    Taylor Pinson
    Thousands of Washtenaw County residents will soon have their criminal records sealed thanks to a new “Clean Slate for Michigan” law that went into effect on Tuesday. WEMU's Taylor Pinson reports.