New expungement law to benefit many Washtenaw County residents

Thousands of Washtenaw County residents will soon have their criminal records sealed thanks to a new “Clean Slate for Michigan” law that goes went into effect Tuesday.

Under the new law, the state will begin to automatically expunge up to 4 misdemeanors from a person’s criminal record every 7 years, and 2 felonies every 10 years.

The new law only affects certain convictions and won't apply to crimes involving assault, drunk driving, or where the victim was a minor or vulnerable adult.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor, Eli Savit, says getting a record cleared can have a huge impact on a person, especially when it comes to housing.

“If you’re applying for housing, particularly rental housing, they’ll often ask you if you have a criminal record. What this recoding being sealed means is you don’t have to disclose that anymore. It’s non-public."

Savit says those who get their record cleared are also 11-percent more likely to become gainfully employed within a year’s time.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

