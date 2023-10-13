Washtenaw County health officials encourage residents to get yearly vaccines

Ahead of flu season, county health officials are encouraging residents to get their yearly vaccines.

This year, three vaccines for major respiratory diseases are available. COVID and flu vaccines are recommended for all, especially children and those with pre-existing health conditions. RSV vaccines are available for those sixty and older.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the public information officer with the Washtenaw County health department. She recommends getting yearly vaccines before flu season is at its peak.

“Getting vaccinated is really our best tool for preventing that serious illness, particularly for folks that might be vulnerable but also for anyone. Locally in our area, last year for flu for example, we had over two hundred hospitalizations."

At-home COVID tests are still available but may be harder to find. Ringler-Cerniglia says residents still can get free at-home tests from participating public libraries and request up to four tests directly from the U.S. government.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org