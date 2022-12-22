Washtenaw Health officials urge residents to get flu shots

Washtenaw County Health officials say it isn’t too late to get a flu shot.

The county is starting to see a rise in hospitalizations caused by influenza, and local health officials are urging everyone 6 months and up to get vaccinated.

Lori Schrader is the health department’s immunization coordinator.

“This year’s flu shot seems to be matching up pretty well. We’re seeing a lot of Influenza A right now. It’s the most dominant strain, and that is included in this year’s flu vaccine, and we’re thankful to see that good match."

Schrader says because it takes the vaccine about 2 weeks to start fully working, it’s important to get your flu shot sooner than later.

