EMU ties for first in social mobility ranking among Michigan colleges

Eastern Michigan University ranked first in social mobility among Michigan colleges.



Social mobility is a distinct ranking, considering enrollment and graduation rates of economically disadvantaged students. In the U.S. News and World Report, EMU was tied for first.

Melissa Thrasher is a director of media relations at EMU. She says EMU is proud to offer programs that help low-income students reach their graduation goals. Thrasher says EMU wants to offer affordable education with programs, like the Eastern Tuition Advantage.

“Just recently, we announced the expansion of the Eastern Tuition Advantage free tuition program, and that helps more students receive no-cost tuition."

The University of Detroit Mercy and Wayne State University were the other Michigan colleges ranked first for social mobility.

