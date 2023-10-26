EMU professor launches grassroots oral history project

An Eastern Michigan University professor launched an oral history project focusing on grassroots movements in Detroit.

The project is called "Voices from the Grassroots" and focuses on the implementation of emergency management in Detroit in 2013.

Peter Blackmer is a professor of African American studies at EMU and is leading the project. He says the project focuses on telling the stories of the Detroit Black community through profiles on grassroots organizers.

“We wanted to uplift and amplify these different voices to set the record straight. Many times, the stories that are being told are not being told from the perspective of community members.”

Blackmer says journalists, EMU students and community members contributed to the profiles.

