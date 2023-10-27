Ypsilanti Community Schools using federal grant to expand STEAM education, International Baccalaureate program

Ypsilanti Community Schools recently received a nearly $15 million federal grant, which they will use to enhance the district’s STEAM curriculum and its International Baccalaureate program.

The YCS will use the funds from the Fostering Diverse Schools Grant Program over the next five years. They will focus on increasing project-based learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics education. This will primarily take place at the Ford Early Learning Center and Holmes Elementary School.

Alena Zachery-Ross is the superintendent for the district. She says having kids exposed to STEAM at a young age will pay dividends down the road.

“So, we’re really excited about how this STEAM will be integrated and how they’ll be using project-based learning, as well as being introduced different careers really early on.”

YCS offers an International Baccalaureate education through Washtenaw International Middle Academy and Washtenaw International High School. This funding will allow the district to expand those offerings to more students.

The new programming is expected to begin next fall.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org