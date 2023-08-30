© 2023 WEMU
WEMU News

With new start times, Ypsilanti Community Schools create morning tutoring program

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT
School bus
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
School bus

As students return to classrooms this week, Ypsilanti Community Schools are adjusting to new start times.

The YCS asked for feedback from parents to address transportation issues with their students. As a result, the district switched to a three-tiered bussing system.

In Tier 1, the high schools and middle schools now begin at 7:25 a.m. Tier 2 buses get the early learning students to school at 8:25. And the elementary schools begin at 9:25 a.m.

Alena Zachery-Ross, the superintendent for YCS, says the later starts have created a challenge for working parents, so they created the Grizzly Sunrise Club.

“Parents can drop off their scholars for tutoring because we know that it is later, and parents have to go to work, so we have to have tutors in the morning.”

Parents can drop off their children as early as 7 a.m. The district is also hiring additional staff. They need more tutors, bus drivers and monitors. Information can be found on the YCS website.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala is the general assignment reporter for the WEMU news department.
