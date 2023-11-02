Chelsea voters to fill three seats on city council next Tuesday

Voters in Chelsea are tasked with filling three open city council seats on Election Day next Tuesday.

Four candidates have thrown their hat into the ring in the nonpartisan race, and only one of them is an incumbent. That’s Eric Keaton, and he is running to be elected for the first time because he was appointed to his seat last year. He is a manager and financial analyst at Consumers Energy.

The other three candidates are running for public office for the first time:



Julianne Chard is a consulting architect who is on the Chelsea Planning Commission,

George Merkel, who is a managing partner at Merkel Furniture and Carpet One, and

Beth Morris, who is a therapist who has worked in the mental health field for more than 25 years.

The top three vote-getters will serve four-year terms.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org