Manchester voters to decide fate of proposed city charter on Tuesday

Next week on Election Day, voters in the village of Manchester will decide if they want to become a city.

Currently, the village of Manchester is a sub-unit of Manchester Township. If Manchester becomes a city, residents would no longer pay township taxes. It would also consolidate a number of public services.

Michael Sessions is Manchester’s village manager. He says if voters approve the city charter, the biggest change will be the autonomy.

“Right now, we are subservient to the township. You know, being able to put all of our services under one roof is very beneficial for the community, very beneficial for growth, and very beneficial for the long term of moving forward."

Voters will also choose six city council members out of a seven-candidate field, and long-time village president Patricia Vailliencourt is running unopposed as mayor.

If the city charter is voted down, those elections are considered null and void.

