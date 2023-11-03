Transportation service defends bus aides actions accused in lawsuit

The bussing company that services Ann Arbor Public Schools has issued a statement, defending the bus aide accused of physically abusing an autistic student.

Durham Transportation, the company that oversees bus services for the school district, says the bus aide exercised “reasonable and necessary force,” against the child's “wrongful, unlawful, and violent attacks”.

The company issued the response after the parent of the child filed a lawsuit against the school district. The lawsuit claims the school system did not inform the student's parents about the incident, or review video tape from the bus for five weeks.

In June, as a result of the incident, court records show the bus aide was convicted of fourth degree child abuse and sentenced to 32 days in jail.

