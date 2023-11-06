City of Milan to decide Mayoral race on Tuesday

Milan residents will decide between incumbent Ed Kolar or newcomer Danette Talbot to serve as mayor.

Mayor Ed Kolar is running for reelection and says he’s proud of the work he’s done to streamline spending in Milan and saving the city money. He says budget savings are reinvested back into city parks and properties, such as the senior center.

“The focus has been on righting the ship financially, you know, saving the money we can, so we can reinvest it, and growing the city.”

Mayor Kolar is also in the midst of creating a ten-year financial plan for the city, which he plans to finalize if reelected.

Danette Talbot, a lifelong Milan resident but political newcomer, is running against Mayor Kolar. Talbot says, if elected, she’d focus on government transparency and communication.

“I really want to put the power back into the hands of the people and, you know, do things very openly. So, I’d like to change the politics of Milan."

Talbot also hopes to make Milan more affordable, implementing better resources for young families and seniors.

The winner will serve a two-year term. Milan voters will also elect three city council members.

Polls open on November 7th.

