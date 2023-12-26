Ann Arbor officials call for mural submissions to celebrate the city's bicentennial

The City of Ann Arbor is seeking proposals for a mural that encapsulates the city’s bicentennial celebration.

The winning mural will be granted funding and displayed in Bicentennial Park and Leslie Park.

Sean Reynolds works in Ann Arbor’s Office of Sustainability and Innovations. He says the prompt is open-ended and hopes to see a variety of interpretations of what artists feel represents the city’s 200th birthday.

“We’re looking for the designs to allow for volunteers to help in the painting process. So, obviously, the artist will do most of the harder artwork."

Community members will be invited to assist in painting the murals throughout the summer of 2024. The two runner-up designs will be granted a $500 cash prize.

The deadline to submit an entry is February 5th at 5PM. Those interested can learn more here.

