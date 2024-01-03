Ann Arbor's Bicentennial to kick off with fundraising event at Michigan Theater

2024 marks the City of Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday.

Celebrations kick off January 19th at the Michigan Theater with a fundraiser. Money raised at the event will support the newly renamed Bicentennial Park and Elks Lodge.

John U. Bacon will join the event as the master of ceremonies.

City officials say they aim to celebrate Ann Arbor’s bicentennial throughout the entirety of 2024, including all members of the community.

The city encourages residents to join committees surrounding the bicentennial and for local businesses to align events with the celebration.

More information on tickets can be found here.

