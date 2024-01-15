EMU will host the honorable Victoria Pratt at this year's MLK Day celebration

Eastern Michigan University is among those marking the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with a series of lectures, events and activities. The highlight at EMU each year is the annual President’s Luncheon.

The theme of EMU’s MLK Day celebration this year is, “Driven by the Dream.” That’s right in line with what author and former judge Victoria Pratt will deliver in her keynote address.

Pratt earned national renown for reforming the criminal justice system as chief Judge in Newark Municipal Court in New Jersey. She detailed her work and ongoing efforts in the 2022 book, “The Power of Dignity: How Transforming Justice Can Heal Our Communities.”

Pratt also went viral when she gave a TED Talk called, “How Judges Can Show Respect.” She’ll tie those works and perspectives into her address.

There will be additional events throughout the week on the EMU campus.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org