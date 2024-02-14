UM fraternity suspends activities after video of alleged hazing

A fraternity at the University of Michigan has been instructed to suspend all chapter activities after a video of alleged hazing circulated online.

Alpha Epsilon Pi is the largest Jewish fraternity in the United States and has had a chapter at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor for over 75 years. The fraternity is not affiliated with the University’s Interfraternity Council.

However, the University says once they became aware of the video:

“University staff members immediately involved the fraternity’s national headquarters and the Ann Arbor Police Department.”

In a statement shared with WEMU, a spokesperson for Alpha Epsilon Pi International says the organization does not condone hazing and supports the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The Ann Arbor Police Department says they’re aware of the video and encourage those with further information on the incident to contact the AAPD tip line at (734) 794-6939.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org