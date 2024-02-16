Ypsilanti police officers' union approves "no-confidence" vote in city police chief

The union representing Ypsilanti police officers has passed have taken vote of no confidence in the city’s police chief.

Chief Kirk Moore has served on the Ypsilanti Police department for ten months, during which there have been staffing shortages and morale issues. The members of the Ypsilanti Police Officers Association are taking a stand against Moore’s leadership with its vote of “no confidence."

The union has no authority to remove the chief from his four-year contract with the city.

Ypsilanti Mayor Nicole Brown offered a statement to the community encouraging residents to maintain support for the YPD leadership. Brown says Chief Moore has displayed resolve and integrity during his short tenure in Ypsilanti.

Because the union’s vote is still under review, Brown says the city does not have a specific plan of action at this time.

Chief Moore did not respond to a request for comment.

