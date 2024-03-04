Ann Arbor City Council to consider updating Living Wage Ordinance

The Ann Arbor City Council will consider updating the city’s Living Wage Ordinance at tonight's City Council meeting.

The ordinance requires contractors and service providers that work with the City of Ann Arbor to pay their employees, what the city deems, a livable wage. Ann Arbor City Council will consider raising the hourly wage to accommodate rising living expenses.

Colin Spencer is the purchasing manager for the City of Ann Arbor.

“It’s obviously a value of the city to make sure that our contractors, and service providers are paying their employees a wage that’s livable, at least a bit livable."

Council will consider a 3% increase for employees that work for companies that do over $10,000 worth of business with the city. That’s $16.43 an hour for companies that provide health insurance and $18.32 an hour for companies that do not provide health insurance.

Council will meet tonight at 7 PM.

