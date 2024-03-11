Advocates raising awareness of illiteracy in Washtenaw County

Educators, community activists and government officials kicked off a program on Sunday to promote literacy in Washtenaw County.

The Family Literacy Initiative is a collaboration of 15 local organizations that want to spread the word about the perils of illiteracy on families and the community.

At a kickoff event Sunday, Washtenaw Intermediate School District Superintendent Naomi Norman told attendees the direct link between illiteracy and poverty can only be stopped if everyone gets on board.

“The schools have to do their part, but we also need to work together with our community partners. We have amazing community partners when it comes to literacy support, so we can’t do it alone. It has to be a community effort.”

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist attended the kickoff and praised the coalition for their efforts. He says there are counties across Michigan facing the same literacy challenges.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org