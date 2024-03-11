Ann Arbor residents invited to attend Downtown Planning Workshops

The Downtown Planning Workshop meetings intend to get public input on Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Plan.

The plan will outline public spending, use priorities, and long-term plans to address housing availability and affordability.

Chris Waston represents Ann Arbor's second ward on the City Council. He says students have accounted for 75% of Ann Arbor’s population growth over the last 50 years and hopes the council can focus on expanding housing near University of Michigan’s campus and along transit corridors.

“It will mean making it easier to build multi-family in the areas, I think, that are near campus. And also, I think to look at some rental densities such as triplexes and quadplexes.”

Watson says projects like the 733-bedroom development, approved last year for S. Forest Ave will relieve some of the housing pressure renters experience.

“Individual projects show that the private market can support multi-family, you know, multi-bedroom student living, but we might have to examine the zoning categories that are around campus."

The planning meetings kick off Tuesday, March 12th at 4 PM and will continue Wednesday from 10:30 AM to 2 PM and Thursday from 10:30 AM to 1 PM and 4 PM to 7:30 PM. The workshops will be held at Ann Arbor’s downtown public library.

The City of Ann Arbor also encourages residents to fill out a survey on the Comprehensive Plan.

