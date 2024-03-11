Washtenaw County municipalities begin budget discussions

The Ann Arbor and Saline City Councils will begin their annual budget discussions with their respective administration teams today.

In Ann Arbor, City Administrator Milton Dohoney says the Council get a glimpse of the needs of the service areas for the next few years while the actual budget numbers won’t be discussed until April 15th.

In Saline, City Manager Colleen O’Toole says they will go through every category in the city’s portfolio from the General Fund on down.

“The purpose of this is to mostly highlight what the fiscal year-end 2024 projections are looking like for the year we are sitting in now, which, for us, will end June 30th, as well as start to plan what next year—fiscal-25—is going to look like.”

The workshops begin at 4 PM in Saline and at 7 PM in Ann Arbor.

