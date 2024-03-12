Ann Arbor's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program has made its first payouts

Participants in Ann Arbor’s Guaranteed Income program have received their first two payments. The program intends to get money directly into the hands of small business owners, gig workers, and low-income Ann Arbor residents. Participants will see the $528 monthly payments through the end of 2025.

Kristin Seefeldt is a professor and associate faculty director at University of Michigan’s Poverty Solutions. She says the research aims to better understand how effective the unconditional assistance is.

“You can’t pay your light bill with food stamps. I think these pilots will help us get some more understand of what it means for people to have flexible income,”

Just over half of the participants do not have a bachelor's degree. 41% of participants identify as white, and 39% identify as Black. The research will track participants' access to housing, transportation, and entrepreneurial success.

