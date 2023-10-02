Ann Arbor's Guaranteed Income pilot program ready for applicants

Starting today, the Guaranteed Income pilot program in Ann Arbor is now accepting applications for participants.

The pilot, funded by $1.6 million American Rescue Plan dollars, will provide 100 Ann Arbor residents with $528 per month for two years. The goal is to provide stability to low-income individuals.

The program is targeted toward entrepreneurs. That includes people who have their own business, sell things on Ebay or Etsy, mow lawns, cut hair, or do gig work, like driving for Uber or Lyft.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be a resident of Ann Arbor and have an income that is at or below 225% of the federal poverty line.

After participants are randomly chosen, the first payments will be sent out in January.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU todayto keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org