Second measles case confirmed in Washtenaw County

The second local case, reported on March 3rd, follows a drop in vaccination rates in recent years. The individual associated with the second case had no prior immunity.

Susan Ringler-Cerniglia is the public information officer with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says, oftentimes, the illness is contracted after international travel. However, this case was not contracted abroad, and the individual had no prior immunity.

“Here we see how quickly a case can come in on an airplane and create potential exposure, or in this case, actually spread locally.”



The measles vaccine is available to everyone over the age of one and is distributed by the local health department. Health officials say those present at the following places could have been exposed:

Michigan Medicine Emergency Department adult waiting area on March 10th from 10:40 AM to 4 PM

Michigan Medicine Emergency Department adult waiting area on March 11th from 7:30 to 10 AM

Alice Lloyd Dormitory, second floor on March 11th from 6:45 to 9 AM

CVS Pharmacy on Jackson Rd. in Ann Arbor on March 11th from 3:20 to 5:40 PM

NextCare Urgent Care on March 12th from 10:40 AM to 2:15 PM

CVS Pharmacy on Plymouth Rd. in Ann Arbor on March 14th from 4:45 to 7 PM

Trinity Health WestArbor Urgent Care waiting area on March 15th from 11 AM to 3 PM

Individuals that have been exposed and are seeking medical care should call ahead, so health care systems can take proper precautions.

