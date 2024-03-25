© 2024 WEMU
New CEO of Ann Arbor YMCA resigns prior to starting

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published March 25, 2024 at 4:38 AM EDT
Ann Arbor YMCA
Andy Piper
/
Flickr
Ann Arbor YMCA

Shortly after being selected, the Ann Arbor YMCA’s incoming CEO resigned. The announcement briefly ended the months-long search for a permanent CEO.

Ann Arbor’s YMCA ended its months-long search for a CEO last week. However, the organization announced on Friday that the incoming CEO, Josh Chapman, resigned from the position prior to his start date. Josh Chapman is the president and CEO of the Blue Water YMCA in Port Huron.

The organization says it will continue to search for the right person to take on the role, under the leadership of interim CEO, Becca Schentzer.

