Foolish tradition set to return to Ann Arbor this weekend

After a year-long hiatus, Festifools and FoolMoon celebrations will return to Ann Arbor, reviving the community event that began in 2007.

Mark Tucker is the founder of FestiFools and a professor at the University of Michigan. Tucker teaches the class that creates the paper mache puppets that envelop the streets of Ann Arbor during the parade.

“I hope people in the streets can appreciate it, because each one of these puppets are like a prototype. There’s nothing really that’s been like it before, and there probably won’t be anything like it again.”

Tucker says, in the lead-up to the event, there’s been overwhelming support for the tradition, and he hopes to continue the celebrations in years to come.

“I don’t take it lightly that we’re able to put these events on at all and to have the kind of support we do from the community. And I just hope that the payoff for people coming out is this kind of visual… not just excitement, but a kind of visual literacy, I would say.”

Celebrations will go on rain or shine.

FoolMoon will kick off the celebrations Friday at 8 PM on Washington Street between Main and Ashley streets. The Festifools parade will follow on Sunday at 4 PM, starting on Main Street between William and Washington streets.

