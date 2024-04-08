Crystal James appointed as the first Black female police chief at the University of Michigan

Chief Crystal James has joined the University of Michigan police force as the first female and African American chief of the department.

She comes to the role with 30 years of experience. James most recently served as the interim chief for the university before taking on the role permanently.

James says she hopes her appointment will encourage other women and people of color to pursue high-level positions in law enforcement.

“For those women that are maybe coming behind me, the door is open for that since I am the first. So, I want to be able to encourage others.”

James says she hopes to connect with the larger campus community and forge opportunities to speak directly with students. James plans on having a presence on public transportation, campus events, and in student gathering places to learn more about student experiences with campus safety.

“I think the way that I talk to people with having the ability to explain and calm people down when they're upset. All of that plays a role, being a woman and also being an African American.”

