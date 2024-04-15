New Dunbar housing complex in Ann Arbor breaks ground

Avalon Housing and the Ann Arbor Housing Commission broke ground on Sunday for a new affordable housing project in the Kerrytown neighborhood.

The project will be named Dunbar Tower and will sit at what is now a parking lot at 121 Catherine Street. It will include 63 apartments with 15% fully barrier free.

Housing Commission Executive Director Jennifer Hall says it’s one of several affordable and workforce housing projects they are working on, but this one is special.

“What makes it unique is the location and the neighborhood, which was previously the one neighborhood that Black community members were even allowed to live. The fact that we are even celebrating that history and that culture is very meaningful for this entire project. It’s not just any old affordable housing project.”



About half of the apartments will be set aside for tenants at 30% of the area median income. The rest will be set at $600 to $750 a month.

