Next fiscal year budget on top of Ann Arbor City Council meeting agenda

The Ann Arbor City Council tonight will hear the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year by the administration.

City officials say projected revenue has changed little since the initial numbers were released last month. The city is expected to take in about $76 million for the upcoming fiscal year with a surplus of around $2.3 million.

Ann Arbor Chief Financial Officer Marti Praschan says after the budget is presented along with any ordinance changes required due to utility rate updates, the city will then hold public budget hearings on May 6th.

“That all culminates on the evening of May 20th when City Council will consider and adopt the fiscal year-25 budget, as well as the related fee changes that coincide with that budget.”

While the numbers are looking good now, Praschan says there are some problems on the horizon as revenues are expected to fall in the coming years.

The City Council meeting begins at 7 PM at City Hall.

