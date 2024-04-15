Tax day is here, but there is still last minute support accessible to Washtenaw County residents

Today is tax day. Taxpayers have until midnight tonight, Monday, April 15th to file.

Those still in need of clerical help with their taxes can get assistance in-person or online with United Way of Southeast Michigan. The University of Michigan Housing Bureau for Seniors is an available resource for older residents.

Catherine McClary is the Treasurer for Washtenaw County. She encourages folks to file on time to take advantage of new programs, like the Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families.

“This is really an important program. If you have worked and have earned income at around $63,000 or less, you would qualify for getting a refund back. I mean, this is really a big deal.”

The program will lead to bigger refunds for an estimated 700,000 residents. McClary encourages folks to file online, and use the Michigan Free Tax Help website. Extensions are also an option, giving folks until October 15th to file.

If a specific question arises, McClary says folks can contact her via email and she can help them or connect them with the right resource. Washtenaw County residents can reach the treasurer at taxes@washtenaw.org.

