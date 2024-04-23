City of Ann Arbor looking for public's input on its 25-year comprehensive plan

Ann Arbor is holding meetings this week asking residents for their ideas regarding how the city should change in the future.

The Comprehensive Plan sets out the city’s future priorities and guides its development over the next 25 years.

City Planning Manager Brett Lenart says one of the issues Ann Arbor is facing is how to create more housing when there isn’t a lot of space left to build on.

“Affordability: it’s a challenge for a lot of communities. It’s a challenge for the City of Ann Arbor. We are a built-out community, so we have to think very carefully about how the land use that we have in this city—it’s finite—and how we regulate it, what we provide there, how can it help us achieve our goals.”



Meetings are scheduled for Wednesday at the Westgate Library and Friday at Malletts Creek Library. Both of those are from 4-7 PM.

Lenart says more meetings will be held in Ann Arbor in the coming months, and they hope to have a final recommendation in place by the end of the year.

